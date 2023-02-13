Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here





1.Hyderabad: With a few months to go for Assembly elections in Telangana, the Congress faces an acid test to remain relevant in the state politics as the BJP is making every effort to become the principal contestant to ruling BRS while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh the chances of a revival of grand old partys fortunes remained bleak.Read More









2.Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the summer holidays schedule for schools. The holidays will begin from April 25. The government made some changes in Summative Assessment for Class 1 to X. Read More











3.Hyderabad: Civilisational legacy rooted in Hindu, Buddhist traditions The Hans India Hans News Service | 13 Feb 2023 2:10 AM IST x HIGHLIGHTS Fourth edition of ASEAN-India Youth Summit begins ADVERTISEMENTS Powered By Hyderabad:The fourth edition of the ASEAN-India Youth Summit, held under the auspices of the Ministry of External Affairs and the ASEAN Secretariat, was inaugurated on Sunday evening at Leonia Resorts, here. Read More









4.Hyderabad: The Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the staff in the Basti Dawakhanas would now work on Sundays and avail holiday on Saturday. In response to a question on the Basti Dawakhanas in the city raised by BRS member KP Vivekanand during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Sunday, the Minister said that over one crore people had availed the services in Basti Dawakhanas and they have become 'Dosti Dawakhanas'. Read More









5.Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao if he is ready to resign, he was prepared to prove what the BRS chief said in the Assembly on Sunday was 'false'. Read More























