TPCC shortlists names for Jubilee Hills seat

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress leadership is said to have shortlisted the names of four party leaders – Naveen, Yadav, B Rammohan Naidu, CN Reddy and former Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav for Jubilee Hills Assembly seat for which bypolls are likely to be held in coming months.

The TPCC will submit the shortlisted names to the party’s high command which will soon announce the name of the party candidate to contest in the by-election. Leaders said that survey reports were also submitted to Congress high command on the winning prospects of the four ticket aspirants. Majority of survey reports say the winning prospects of Naveen Yadav are bright in the by-election.

On the other hand, there were speculations that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagendar might submit his resignation to Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar.

Danam has been advised to contest the by-elections since the defected BRS MLA holds strong grip in the assembly segment, it was rumoured Besides, he is also facing charges under anti-defection law over shifting his loyalties to Congress soon after he won election from BRS party in 2023 Assembly elections.

However, the Khairatabad MLA dismissed speculation about his resignation.

In a statement, Nagendar clarified: “It is false news. A few vested interests are spreading false propaganda about my resignation”.