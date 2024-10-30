Traders down shutters in Old City over Narsinghanand’s remarks

Hyderabad: Business establishments in parts of the Old City came to a standstill on Tuesday as Muslim traders and businessmen observed a bandh in protest against the objectionable statements against Prophet Mohammed by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and demanded the immediate arrest.

Traders closed their shutters and displayed black flags at their shops. The bandh was observed to a call by the Muslim Joint Action Committee formed, comprising Tehreek Muslim Shabban and 36 other organisations over ‘Gustakh-e-Rasool’. The police had made elaborate security arrangements following the protest call.

The shops remained closed at Charminar, Madina Building, Pathergatti, Hussainalam, Moin Bagh, Edi Bazaar, Jagdish Market, Afzalgunj, and other areas as a mark of solidarity. The traders condemned the remarks and said that they are deeply hurt and expressed frustration over the lack of action against the preacher for his derogatory remarks on the Prophet.

On Monday, Muslim Joint Action Committee convenor JAC and President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban Mushtaq Malik appealed to all the Muslims to observe the Telangana Bandh on Tuesday, demanding the government arrest those who used insulting comments on Prophet Mohammed and initiate action as per the law. It has to be mentioned here that Yati Narsinghanand was booked for hate speech last month over his derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammed at a programme in Ghaziabad on September 29, triggering widespread outrage.