TS fails to release Rs 199 crore to SSA for 2022-23: Centre

Hyderabad: The Centre on Thursday said that it could not release the first installment of Rs 1,148.38 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to Telangana. Disclosing this in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha by Dr K Laxman, it said that under the ‘SamagraSiksha’ scheme, the fund-sharing pattern is in the ratio of 60.40 between the centre and Telangana, but the first installment of 2023-24, Rs 1,148.34 core allocated for the academic year could not be released due to a shortfall of Rs199.77 crore in state share for the years 2022-23.

As per the extant procedure, the audited accounts of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ are to be laid before the respective State /UT assemblies. As per the available information, the audited accounts for Telangana have been submitted before the State legislature up to 2020-21, it said.