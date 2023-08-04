Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
- Haryana Clashes Update: 176 Arrested, 93 FIRs Filed; Internet Services Suspended, Curfew Relaxed
Just In
Police collected 7 lakh rs fine in a week in BM Express way
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
TS fails to release Rs 199 crore to SSA for 2022-23: Centre
Centre unable to release SSA’s first installment to TS for SSA 2023-24
Hyderabad: The Centre on Thursday said that it could not release the first installment of Rs 1,148.38 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to Telangana. Disclosing this in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha by Dr K Laxman, it said that under the ‘SamagraSiksha’ scheme, the fund-sharing pattern is in the ratio of 60.40 between the centre and Telangana, but the first installment of 2023-24, Rs 1,148.34 core allocated for the academic year could not be released due to a shortfall of Rs199.77 crore in state share for the years 2022-23.
As per the extant procedure, the audited accounts of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ are to be laid before the respective State /UT assemblies. As per the available information, the audited accounts for Telangana have been submitted before the State legislature up to 2020-21, it said.