TS Govt to drop cases against Prof Haragopal
Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to drop the treason cases that were filed against civil rights leader, retired Prof Haragopal from Hyderabad Central University (HCU), and others.
In this regard, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed DGP Anjani Kumar to withdraw the cases registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against them.
On August 19, 2022, a case of treason was registered against Prof Haragopal, along with 152 activists and intellectuals, at Tadwai Police Station in Mulugu district. The charges against them included offences under the UAPA, Arms Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Some of the individuals accused in the case are Prof Haragopal, Prof Gaddam Laxman, Prof Padmaja Shah, High Court Senior Advocate V Raghunath, Chikudu Prabhakar, and others. However, with the Chief Minister's directive, the government has decided to withdraw the UAPA cases against them.