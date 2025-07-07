TS UTF demands immediate PRC implementation, arrears release

Hyderabad: The Telangana United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) on Sunday expressed deep frustration over the two-year delay since the last Pay Revision Commission (PRC) was due for implementation. The federation demanded that the State government promptly release the PRC report and implement its recommendations with retrospective effect from 1 July 2023.

During a meeting of TS UTF state office bearers, the group also urged the State government to expedite the distribution of post-retirement benefits for government employees and teachers who retired in March 2024.

Chava Ravi, the chairman of TS UTF, addressed the meeting, criticising the previous government for its alleged neglect of employees and teachers, highlighting that teachers had to undertake numerous struggles to resolve their issues. He expressed hope that the current government would adopt a different approach; otherwise, he warned, teachers and employees should prepare to fight for the resolution of their outstanding problems. Ravi pointed out that while the state cabinet meeting had decided to release Rs 700 crore in arrears each month, only Rs 180 crore was disbursed last month. He insisted that the government should honour its commitment regarding the arrears.

The meeting put forth several key demands, including: a scientific revision of working hours for Gurukuls; payment of salaries to model school and Gurukul teachers through the 010 system; provision of basic pay for KGBV, URS, and Samagra Shiksha employees; filling vacant positions for DEO, Deputy EO, MEO, and Diet Lecturers; and proper supervision of schools by the relevant authorities.

Ravi also expressed regret that the processes for transfers and promotions, typically conducted during the summer, have not yet been completed. He urged the State government to release the schedule for these processes immediately. Additionally, he called for the cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the restoration of the old pension system for teachers hired through the 2003 District Selection Committee (DSC).

The UTF leaders indicated that the government’s education sector is struggling, citing a significant decline in the number of children enrolling in government schools. They emphasised the need for the government to instill confidence in government schools among parents. While the meeting welcomed the proposal to start pre-primary classes and introduce classes 11 and 12 in high schools, they requested that these classes only commence after the necessary basic facilities are provided in schools. Furthermore, they urged the government to prevent the corporate education sector, which has become deeply rooted in intermediate education, from infiltrating school education.

A Venka, the state general secretary, announced that the TS UTF fully supports the general strike organised by central trade unions on 9 July. He also encouraged attendance at the School Teachers Federation of India (STFI) silver jubilee conference scheduled for 8, 9, and 10 August in Kolkata, noting that conferences against the National Education Policy (NEP) and CPS would be organised across the state for a week starting 1 August. The meeting was attended by Vice President C H Durga Bhavani, Treasurer T Laxma Reddy, and State Secretaries Ramulu, Rajasekhara Reddy, and others.