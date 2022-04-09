TSCHE releases TSPECET-2022 schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released a notification for the TSPECET-2022 for admission to Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd.) and Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd.) courses across the State. Prof. R Limbadri, TSCHE chairman, Prof V Venkata Ramana, vice-chairman, Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy, vice-chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, and chairman, TSPECET, vice-chancellors of Kakatiya, Telangana and Palamuru universities, and Prof. V Satyanarayana, convener, TSPECET-2022, released the schedule of TS-PECET-2022 test.

The notification for the TSPECET-2022 will be issued on April 11, when the commencement of online registration and submission of online applications starts. The last date for online registration without a late fee is June 18, with a late fee of 500, it is July 13. Candidates can submit online applications with a late fee of Rs. 2,000 till July 20; with a late fee of Rs. 5,000 till July 27. Downloading of hall-tickets for those who submitted their applications without late fee will start on August 8; and for those who have submit late fee from August 13. The physical efficiency tests at MGU Grounds, Nalgonda, will begin on August 22; results will be announced after a week. The TS PECET-2022 will be conducted at only one center—MGU. Detailed information and procedure for submission of online application are available on website: https://pecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the occasion Prof Limbadri indicated various openings available for recruitment to pass-outs of the physical education sector and encouraged aspiring applicants to put in rigorous practices to acquire desired skills. The registration fee is Rs 800 for candidate and Rs400 (SCs, STs). Applications are accepted only in online mode.