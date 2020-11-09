TSHRC directs Collector to visit Osman Nagar

Nampally: TS Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Monday directed the Ranga Reddy Collector to visit the Osman Nagar area within two days and plan to remove the water from the inundated houses.

Following petitions filed at TSHRC, the Commission after listening to the families patiently said the decision to visit the area would be taken after discussing with other members. However, it instructed District Collector, Ranga Reddy, to co-ordinate with Jalpally municipality, irrigation and revenue dept officials, visit the areas within two days, and make necessary arrangements for removing water from the houses. It also asked the Collector to conduct medical camps and make necessary temporary arrangements with supply of essential commodities to the families in whose houses are still inundated.

On Monday, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesman of MBT, along with the families of Osman Nagar, Ahmed Nagar, Saif Colony met Justice Gunda Rao Chandraiah, the Chairperson of TS Human Rights Commission, and took to his notice the apathy of officials to the plight of residents. "Residents of these localities where rainwater is still in their houses for more than two months, and nearly one thousand families have been without any shelter on road with small children and aged old patients, without any support from the Telangana Government," said Khan.

According to residents, three departments concerned - Jalpally municipality, irrigation and revenue wings Department - are elusive and trading blame. Till now three bodies were recovered from these areas. Many families whose houses have been submerged have been deprived of the announced ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 announced by the Telangana government, they added.