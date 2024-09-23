TSMESA holds meeting to address employees’ issues

Hyderabad: A general body meeting of the Telangana State Minority Employees Service Association (TSMESA) for the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy units was held at the Girls Junior College in Nampally on Sunday. The meeting focused on discussing various employee issues in the state, particularly concerning TSMESA members and other minority employees.

Members shared their daily experiences regarding work culture, challenges, and potential solutions in their respective workplaces. Long-pending and contingent issues were discussed during the meeting. It was convened by the founder and state president, Md Abdul Farooq Ahmed, along with Honorary President Khaja Moinuddin and Additional General Secretary Md Nayeemuddin. The meeting was attended by Hyderabad District President Md Chand Pasha and office bearers from various TSMESA subunits, including Ajaz Ahmed, Shareef Khan, Shaik Ayub, and others. Emphasis was placed on creating a professional work culture among members while addressing issues systematically. Abdul Farooq stated that representations would be made to the concerned officials regarding employee issues. He also highlighted the importance of upskilling young employees and providing training on new skills relevant to their departments.