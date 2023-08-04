Live
TSRTC bill pending with the Governor for two days
The State government has drafted the RTC bill with the intention of introducing it in the current assembly sessions and getting it passed. As it is a financial bill, the government has sent it to the Governor for approval
Hyderabad: It is known that the BRS government has recently announced that Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be merged with the government. To this extent the decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM KCR. In accordance with this, the State government has drafted the RTC bill with the intention of introducing it in the current assembly sessions and getting it passed.
As it is a financial bill, the government sent to the Governor for approval. But Governor Tamilisai has not express any opinion. BRS sources say that there has been no response from her for two days. This is the last session of the Telangana Second Assembly. Assembly will continue only on Friday and Saturday. The bill has to be approved by the Governor before the end of this session. But the RTC workers are expressing concern as there is no clarity about passing the bill.