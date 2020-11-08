TSRTC inks pact with GMR; to roll out cargo services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Logistics Private Limited have entered into an agreement to start cargo Bus Feeder Service (BFS) to transport goods from the airport to other parts of Telangana and also to neighbouring States.

TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma and GMR Cargo CEO Saurabh signed the MoU in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Saturday. Stating that the Cargo and Parcel Services was the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Ajay Kumar said this was a great opportunity for the corporation to expand the services to neighbouring States. He said the TSRTC was trusted by the people in Telangana and other States where buses were being operated. He had words of praise for the TSRTC MD for making the cargo services a success. Sunil Sharma said they could enter into the MoU in a short span of time. He said the TSRTC was ready with all infrastructures like vehicles and staff for this prestigious project and added that the TSRTC was eager to take cargo services enthusiastically.

He also said that things would be positive and would be starting from Sunday. He said that the TSRTC staff is known for safety and security of parcels. He also said that the Vajra buses would be used for transporting fishes and different kinds of sea foods. He thanked GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for supporting the corporation for starting these services and said soon the corporation would start door-to-door services as part of the cargo transportation. The official said Hyderabad was strategically located in the South-Central region of the country. "The air cargo terminal being operated by the GMR Cargo is also centrally located in South and caters to international export and import of pharmaceuticals, aerospace, engineering goods, marine products, fruits and vegetables from and to Telangana and all neighbouring States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh etc.," he said.

The main origin and destination for the exports and imports to and from are the US, EU, Africa, middle-eastern and far eastern countries. GMR Cargo and TSRTC are jointly in discussions for promoting an international export and import cargo first mile and last mile bus feeder service to and from GMR Hyderabad air cargo terminal to other parts of Telangana and neighbouring States for the international exports and imports of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and aerospace, engineering goods, fruits and vegetables etc. to and from Southern India. The services would be starting from Sunday, according to the official