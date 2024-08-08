Tummala asks GRMB chief to safeguard TG interests

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao requested the Godavari River Management Board chairman, MK Sinha, safeguard Telangana interests in sharing river water between the Telugu States. The GRMB chairman paid a courtesy call to the minister here on Wednesday.

They discussed the re-design of the Peddavagu project in Bhadradri district due to heavy rain. The minister said, "The re-construction of the project with eight gates will help discharge 80,000 cusecs. Peddaagu is a joint project of AP and Telangana."

Tummala appealed to GRMB to coordinate the re-construction of the project and also take steps to repair canals by the two States in their jurisdiction. The project is providing irrigation facilities for 16,000 acres in the two States.

Rao also discussed the Godavari water sharing between the States and requested that the GRMB chairman allocate the State's share to ensure that AP and TG do not fight over water sharing.