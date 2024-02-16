Two Cong, one BRS Rajya Sabha nominees to be elected unanimously

Hyderabad: The three Rajya Sabha nominees, Renuka Chowdhury, M Anil Kumar Yadav from Congress, and Vaddiraju Ravichandra from BRS, are set to be elected unanimously, as there were no other candidates in the fray other than them.

The three Rajya Sabha nominees filed their nomination papers in the Assembly on Thursday, the last date to file the papers before the returning officer at Telangana Assembly. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Congress incharge for Telangana Deepa Das Munshi, and Ministers accompanied Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Yadav at the time of filing of nominations. Earlier in the day, the CM handed over the B-forms to the Congress candidates. The Congress party, as per its strength in the Assembly, has 64 members, and it can easily win two seats.

The BRS nominee went to the Martyrs Memorial outside the Assembly premises to pay homage. BRS working president KT Rama Rao and party MLAs and MLCs were along with Ravichandra when he filed his nomination. Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in

Telangana were scheduled for February 27. The term of J Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav, and Ravichandra, all belonging to BRS, comes to an end this year.

Anil Kumar Yadav, son of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, will be entering the Rajya Sabha for the first time, and the remaining candidates, Renuka Chowdhury, who had also served as Union Minister in 1986, 1992, and 2012, Vaddiraju had served as a member during the previous term, but only for two years.