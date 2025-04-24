Underage driving: Cops book 1,275 cases, cancel 35 RCs

Hyderabad: In a special drive against minor driving, the Hyderabad traffic police booked 1,275 cases and cancelled the registration of 35 vehicles for one year. The police conducted a drive from April 5 to 22.

Additionally, as per enforcement provisions, minors who were caught while driving will not be eligible for obtaining driving license till they attain the age of 25 years, informed Hyderabad traffic police.

According to the police, since the commencement of this drive, a total of 1,275 cases have been booked against minors who were driving motor vehicles on city roads. As part of stringent enforcement, requisitions were submitted to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for cancellation of registration certificates of vehicles involved. As a result, registrations of 35 such vehicles have been cancelled till now for a period of one year. Cancellation processes of registration for the remaining vehicles are under process.

D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic informed that as per Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is strictly prohibited for any underage individual to operate a motor vehicle. Violations of this provision attract stringent legal consequences, not only for the minor but also for the vehicle owner or guardian involved. The Traffic police urged all parents and guardians to refrain from allowing their minor children to drive, as it not only endangers their lives but also the lives of other road users.