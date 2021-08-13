Understand history in right perspective: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called upon people to understand the country's history from its right perspective and strive to create strong, secure, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

"When we are able to acknowledge our glorious past and rich cultural heritage, it would motivate us to work for the creation of a strong and secure future for the country," she added.

The Governor was virtually releasing a poster, depicting postal stamps of freedom fighters, designed by the Itihasa Sankalana Samithi. She stated "we must remember and honour the sacrifices made by martyrs and the brave freedomstruggle waged by our freedom fighters for the country's independence and strive to create an India of their dreams."

"A real tribute to the freedom struggle martyrs and freedom fighters must be through our efforts to make India a prosperous, secure, sustainable and self-reliant country," she added. The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Ithihasa Sankalana Samithi (Bharateeya), Telangana State branch, in bringing out the special poster as a mark of tribute to freedom fighters.

The poster was brought out as part of the country's 75 years of independence celebrations, being celebrated as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" across the country. Justice L Narsimha Reddy, retired Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Prof V Kishan Rao, president of the samithi, were present.