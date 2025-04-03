UoH students submit petition to Union Edu Min

Hyderabad / Delhi: The University of Hyderabad students’ union on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the UoH land issue.

The representation letter to the Union Minister apprised about the recent deployment of JCBs by the state government to tear through 400 acres of ecologically irreplaceable land within the university, flattening trees and crushing fragile ecosystems.

Speaking on the effects of biodiversity, students highlighted that the land — once a thriving tapestry of 734 species of flowering and medicinal plants, 237 bird species, 15 varieties of reptiles, and rare creatures like the Indian Star Tortoise—is now a battlefield.

“Orders must be given to stop this insane clearing—silence the JCBs that are tearing our land and its creatures apart. Transform these 400 acres into a legally protected National Park and Green Zone, ensuring its biodiversity and carbon-sequestering power are preserved for generations, not plundered for profit,” appealed the students.