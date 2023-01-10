  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

US envoy, consul-general visit T-Hub

US envoy, consul-general visit T-Hub
x

US envoy, consul-general visit T-Hub

Highlights

The US ambassador to India Beth Jones and US Consul-General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson visited T-Hub here on Monday

Hyderabad: The US ambassador to India Beth Jones and US Consul-General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson visited T-Hub here on Monday. "Nothing showcases Hyderabad's economic dynamism quite like T Hub Hyderabad. IT Minister KT Rama Rao hosted Ambassador Jones and me for a tour, where it was easy to see why so many see T-Hub as India's premier startup incubator" tweeted Jennifer Larson. Later, the US Consul-General also appreciated the State government's efforts in boosting the aerospace sector in the city.

"There's a thriving aerospace industry in Hyderabad, which we got to see first-hand during a tour of Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd. A great example of the US-India defense partnership at work" she tweeted.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X