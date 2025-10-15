Uttam prods babus to clear hurdles for Devadula project

State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the Irrigation department to remove all procedural hurdles for the Devadula scheme, expedite pending works, and ensure that irrigation benefits reach every farmer in the drought-prone areas of north Telangana.

Officials informed the minister that the Devadula scheme, conceived to lift 38.16 TMC of water from the Godavari River near Gangaram village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, is designed to irrigate 5.57 lakh acres in upland and semi-arid areas of nine districts. These include Hanamkonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Yadadri, Suryapet, and Siddipet districts.

The project involves a total lift of 469 metres and is being implemented in three phases. The land acquisition report indicated that 32,079 acres have been acquired out of the required 34,386 acres, leaving a balance of only 2,307 acres to be secured, largely under Phase-III components.

Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed officials to complete all pending land acquisition, lining, and mechanical works within the next financial year and to prioritise the commissioning of the remaining pump houses. He said all outstanding contractor payments must be cleared promptly to ensure uninterrupted progress.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, the minister said that the Congress administration would ensure the Devadula project becomes fully operational within two years, providing dependable irrigation to nearly six lakh acres. He added that the project’s completion would stabilise the existing ayacut, improve crop productivity, and enhance drinking-water availability. "Every rupee spent must translate into water flowing into the fields," he concluded.