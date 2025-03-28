Uttam reviews preps for rice issuance event on March 30

Hyderabad: Irrigation and for Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for a massive public meeting in Huzurnagar on March 30, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the state-wide distribution of fine rice to ration card holders on the occasion of Ugadi.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that elaborate preparations were being made to accommodate nearly 40,000 people for the event. He inspected the venue and urged Congress workers from both Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies to attend the event along with their families. The meeting ground has been named “Rajiv Pranganam” for the occasion.

He said the Congress government was committed to farmer welfare. He assured that the state would purchase every grain produced by farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and also provide a bonus for fine variety paddy. He said farmers should have no reason to feel discouraged under the current government.

He lashed out at previous BRS regime for neglecting farmers and said that only after the Congress came to power were concrete steps taken to improve their condition.

“We are starting the distribution of fine rice to ration card holders from Huzurnagar on Ugadi,” he announced.

The Minister said CM Revanth Reddy would arrive at the venue by 5 pm and address the gathering for an hour.

He would also inspect the 2,000 single-bedroom houses constructed at Ramaswamy Gutta as part of the state’s housing initiative for the poor.

Highlighting development plans for the region, Uttam Kumar Reddy said lift irrigation systems were being set up to ensure water for every acre in Huzurnagar.

He announced that the region would soon get a ring road on the lines of Hyderabad and that new buildings were being constructed for all government offices in both Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies.