VBN Apex 2025–26 Launches VBN 2.0, Paving Global Path for Vysya Business Community
The Vysya Business Network (VBN) hosted its flagship VBN Apex 2025–26 at HICC, Novotel, Hyderabad, uniting members under the theme “The Convergence, The Vision, The Future.” Since its 2016 inception with 10 members, VBN has grown into a 350+ member ecosystem, generating over ₹8,500 crores.
The event unveiled VBN 2.0, focusing on job fairs, franchisee expansion, awareness gatherings, and strategic business summits. A highlight was the announcement of VBN’s 10th anniversary celebration in Dubai, 2026. Founder Emmadi Siva Kumar and Chairman Abhishek Chanda emphasized unity, growth, and global opportunities for the Vysya community.
