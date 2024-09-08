Rachakonda CP Sudhir Babu Inspects Ganesh Immersion Arrangements

Rachakonda: In a proactive measure to ensure a smooth celebration of Ganesh Navratri, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu IPS conducted an on-site inspection of the Edulabad and Capra ponds today. This visit was part of his oversight of the preparations for the upcoming Ganesh immersion ceremonies.

After inspecting the facilities, Commissioner Sudhir Babu held discussions with local officials, providing them with crucial directions for the event. Speaking to the media, he highlighted the comprehensive arrangements being made this year, stating, “As in previous years, we are implementing all necessary measures to ensure the Ganesh Navratri celebrations occur without any hitches here in Rachakonda.”

The commissioner outlined the various facilities being provided at the immersion sites, which include cranes, barricades, fresh water supplies, swimming pools, and enhanced lighting. He emphasized that a coordination meeting with officials from all relevant government departments has already taken place to ensure a seamless and peaceful immersion process this year, backed by stricter security measures.

Accompanying the commissioner during the inspection were DCP Padmaja IPS and other senior officials, all committed to maintaining safety and order during this festive season. The Rachakonda police are determined to uphold a high standard of security and public safety as they facilitate the community's celebrations.