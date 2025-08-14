Wage hike: Hectic efforts on to end impasse in Tollywood

Hyderabad: The ongoing dispute between film producers and the Film Federation witnessed another round of intense discussions at the Film Chamber, but key issues remain unresolved. The meeting, attended by leading producers and Federation representatives, revolved around wage hikes and working conditions, yet consensus was elusive.

Producers have made it clear that they are not in a position to increase the percentage of wages for three major unions. Standing firm, they expressed readiness to continue with the strike if necessary. The discussions turned heated, with both sides holding strong to their demands.

Veteran producer Dil Raju, who played a key role in mediating the talks, stressed the importance of finding a resolution quickly. “At the end of the day, we all have to work together on film shoots. It’s better to address this issue at the earliest,” he reportedly said, appealing for compromise.

According to sources, Federation leaders insisted on implementing the wage hike first, assuring that they would consider and accept the producers’ proposed changes in a phased manner afterward.

Producers, however, linked the wage hike to the acceptance of two specific working condition changes from their side. They stated that they were willing to proceed with salary increases if the Federation agreed to those terms.

With both camps unwilling to fully yield, the meeting ended without a final resolution. Discussions are expected to continue in the coming days, as both the producers and the Federation recognize the need to strike a balance between fair wages and practical working conditions to ensure smooth shooting schedules in the future. The stalemate continues, but industry insiders remain hopeful that an agreement will soon bring cameras rolling again.