Water Board completes 2nd phase of 90-day cleanup drive

Hyderabad: The second phase of the 90-day special drive undertaken by the Hyderabad Water Board got concluded. Till date, 3,185 km of sewage pipeline and de-silting work in 2.50 lakh manholes have been completed in 24,146 areas through this drive.

According to water board officials, the first drive was taken up from October to December last year and second phase concluded on March 30. De-silting work was undertaken for a total of 180 days from October 2 to March 30. As a result, so far, 3,185 km of sewage pipeline and de-silting work in 2.50 lakh manholes have been completed in 24,146 areas through this drive. As a result of this special drive, the daily sewage complaints have reduced by 20 to 30 per cent.

Ashok Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Water Board said, “A special dashboard has been set up to monitor the special drive work on a daily basis. Complaints received by MCC on sewage overflow, polluted water, silt on roads, have been recorded on Google Maps based on GPS. This recording shows the number of complaints received in each area and the number of times they have been resolved as a bubble on the map. Depending on the number of complaints received, the size of the bubble has been changed. Due to this, it has been resolved depending on the severity of the problem.

Apart from this, this dashboard has been designed to upload details of the length of pipelines cleaned so far, the number of manholes, along with photos. To implement this special drive strictly, the sewerage complaints received in the last three years have been analysed. Mainly, problems of choked water in consumer houses and sewerage overflow on roads were identified, he added.