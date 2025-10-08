  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Weather Update Hyderabad: GHMC Area to Experience Light to Moderate Rain Soon

Weather Update Hyderabad: GHMC Area to Experience Light to Moderate Rain Soon
x
Highlights

Hyderabad to see light to moderate rain or even thundershowers at times.

According to IMD Hyderabad, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rain or even thundershowers at times.

Similarly, intense spells likely occur in some of the areas of GHMC in the coming 2-3 hours.

Keep following their X handle to get latest update on weather.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick