Weather Update Hyderabad: GHMC Area to Experience Light to Moderate Rain Soon

According to IMD Hyderabad, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rain or even thundershowers at times.

Similarly, intense spells likely occur in some of the areas of GHMC in the coming 2-3 hours.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells likely occur in some parts of GHMC area during next 2-3 hours. — Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) October 8, 2025












