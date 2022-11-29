YS Sharimala arrested for trying to lay seige Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad

YSRTP president YS Sharmila was arrested by the police in Hyderabad today for trying to seige Pragati Bhavan. It is known that she was arrested in Warangal on Monday during the padayatra following a clash with TRS leaders.



However, as she tried to seige Pragati Bhavan in protest, the police stopped Sharmila. It is learned that Sharmila left to the Chief Minister's camp office by driving the car herself. In this background, the police stopped and arrested YS Sharmila on Raj Bhavan Road near Yashoda Hospital. YS Sharmila was sitting inside the car with the windows closed. When she refused to get out of the car, the vehicle was taken to the police station by a crane.

On this occasion, YS Sharmila expressed her anger on the behaviour of the police. She said that she was going to show her car allegedly vandalised by the TRS leaders and questioned why they are stopping her.