Zee Telugu’s ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ to wow viewers with new flavour

Hyderabad: After the super success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the Singing Superstar in 2022, Zee Telugu announced a new edition of the popular reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship, which would have winners and outstanding performers from all the previous seasons competing against each other in four teams.

Unlike prevision seasons, for the first time, the contest will not be between fresh contestants but between the champions of the show. With a vision of providing a unique platform to the most talented singers of the Telugu-speaking states, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship is being organised where winners and outstanding performers from all the previous seasons compete against each other in four teams of six participants.

The judges - Manohar, SP Sailaja, Ananth Sriram, and anchor Pradeep while addressing a press conference here, talked about the uniqueness of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship. The judges said that with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship, Zee Telugu was searching for the Ultimate Champion Team amongst the participants and winners of the previous seasons of the reality show. Interestingly, each of the four teams will be led by a mentor with the contestants performing solo, duet and group acts throughout the season. Promising to be an entertaining show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship would premier on January 29 and would air every Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

SP Sailaja said that the outstanding singers from four seasons are divided into four groups, and this is a new experiment and it is going to be difficult to judge them. Manohar said age would not have any impact because children were also talented. It is a challenge even for the mentors, he said. Sriram said that this is like getting 'Divyamrutam' from 'Amrutam'.

Chief Content Officer of the channel, Anuradha Gudur said, "In order to continue entertaining our audience and providing talented individuals across the Telugu-speaking states a platform to showcase their talent once again, we came up with a unique edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship. I am sure the brand-new season will deliver wholesome entertainment with the champions of our recent versions of the show going head-to-head against one another."