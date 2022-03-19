After 2 years, Holi played with fervour

Khammam: People of all sections celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, on a boisterous note with renewed enthusiasm, after missing the joyous festival for two years due to the pandemic restrictions on gatherings.

The people came out of their homes to revel together in a sprightly manner across the district, jiving to music with gay abandon. Groups of people were seen moving on roads, shouting 'Happy Holi.' Singing and dance shows took place impromptu with pomp and gaiety.

District Collector VP Gautham and Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier joined the celebrations and played with the revellers. Warrier even performed a few dances, much to the joy of participants. The officials greeted the people, appealing to them to play safely with organic colours.