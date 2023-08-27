Amit Shah to blow poll bugle from Khammam today

Khammam: The Khammam “Rythu Gosa-BJP Bharosa” to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assumes greater importance as it comes a day after the TPCC public meeting held at Chevella where the AICC president Mallkarjun Kharge gave a list of what Congress had done for the country since Independence.



In fact, Shah was to visit Khammam much earlier and address a public meeting but it got postponed on various occasions. Shah will land in Vijayawada on Sunday and will go to Bhadrachalam in a chopper.

He will offer prayers at the Sitarama temple and reach Khammam. Apart from replying to what Kharge has claimed regarding various declarations being made by the Congress party and its claim of developing the country during its rule, Shah will explain what the BJP would do for farmers after coming to power for the third consecutive term at the Centre.



He will also touch upon the BRS government’s assurances to farmers and how it failed in implementing the promises like loan waiver scheme. He is also likely to mention about the recent rains and how the farmers were affected and are still waiting for government help. During his visit to the state, Amit Shah will also meet senior party leaders and will discuss issues like the anti-incumbency against levels against the BRS government and the poll preparations being made by the state party. He is likely to place the reports of the central government and party with it on the ground situation with regard to the polls.

Party leaders say that the Khammam meeting will be the first meeting from where the BJP would kick start its poll campaign in an aggressive manner. It is targeting farmers, women, youth and employees.

Apart from state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Eatala Rajender, K Laxman and other state leaders will participate in the Khammam meeting.