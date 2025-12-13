Chaos at Khammam market after lottery allocation fails

Khammam: Tensions erupted at the Bhaktaramadasu Kalakshetra premises in Khammam as vegetable vendors expressed outrage over the municipal corporation’s alleged failure to conduct a previously announced lottery for shop allocations on Friday. Vendors claimed that the lottery, intended to ensure fair distribution of stalls, was not held, leaving them frustrated and demanding justice.

In response, BJP state treasurer Devaki Vasudeva Rao visited the site to support the vendors and voice concerns over alleged mismanagement. Speaking to the press, Rao criticised the Khammam municipal authorities for repeatedly promising a lottery and failing to follow through, undermining public trust.

He highlighted longstanding issues with the market, including unauthorised expansion of the land previously belonging to the TTD temple. The market, originally designed to accommodate 40 vendors, now hosts over 230 shops. Allegedly, licenses were selectively issued, and unauthorised sheds were constructed, concentrating control of the market in the hands of a few individuals.

Reports also indicate instances of intimidation and aggressive behaviour inside the market. Several vendors claimed that municipal officer Sujata collected deposits of Rs 10,000 per vendor for the lottery but failed to issue receipts or respond to repeated messages and calls.

The BJP has demanded a transparent and lawful lottery process, strict adherence to government reservations including 5% for differently-abled entrepreneurs, immediate action against unauthorized occupiers, and accountability regarding the deposits collected.

Rao warned that continued neglect of street vendors and failure to address illegal activities could prompt large-scale protests by the BJP. “We will always stand by the vendors,” he stated.