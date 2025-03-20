Collector inspects NREGS works

Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector B M Santosh conducted an on-site inspection of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works in Maldakal mandal on Wednesday. Traveling by motorcycle, he personally examined the ongoing projects and nursery development activities.

During his visit to Tati Kunta village, he reviewed land development, horticulture projects, and roadside tree plantations undertaken under MGNREGS. He interacted with workers to understand the employment opportunities provided and the number of laborers engaged in the scheme.

Considering the summer heat, he instructed officials to ensure that laborers start work early in the morning. He also directed them to provide shaded rest areas, drinking water, and ORS packets at work sites to prevent heat-related health issues. He also verified whether wage payments were being deposited correctly into laborers’ bank accounts and advised workers to report any issues to the authorities immediately.

Later, the Collector inspected a three-acre mosambi orchard developed under horticulture projects. He suggested farmers grow intercrops within their orchards to increase income and encouraged the adoption of drip irrigation for efficient water usage. Traveling from Tati kunta to Bingidoddi, he examined roadside plantations, gathering details on the number of saplings planted. He stressed the need for adequate watering and maintenance to ensure their survival during summer. He also inspected progress of works in Peddoddi villag. Later, he visited Maldakal and Amarai villages.