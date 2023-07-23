EVMs & VVPAT use demonstrated

Khammam: A campaign was conducted as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme aimed at creating awareness among the voters about EVMs and VVPATs. The EVM and VVPAT mobile demonstration vans were flagged off by District Collector VP Gautham here on Saturday.

Interacting with the public, he said village-to-village campaigns would be conducted with two vans in each assembly constituency. He urged that the public check if their names are in voter lists, by verifying with anganwadi teachers, panchayat secretaries, VRIs in rural areas or municipal bill collectors in urban areas.

Those who are above 18 years by October 01, 2023 and have not enrolled themselves as voters should register their names in the voter lists by contacting these officials, he said.

Special centres were set up for awareness about the functioning of EVMs at the collectorate, municipal offices and tahsildar offices. People could visit the centres to learn about the voting process and functioning of EVMs and VVPATs, he added.

Additional Collectors Abhilasha Abhinav and N Madhusudan, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.