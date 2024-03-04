Govt keeping its word zealously, says Dy CM

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress government has filled 25,000 jobs in the last three months after coming to power. He was laying the foundation stone for a BT road construction in various villages with an outlay of 38.5 crore. Earlier he was grand welcome by the people the villages of Errupalem, Ayyavarigudem, Bhavanipuram and Kachavarm villages.

Vikramarka highlighted several key initiatives by the Congress government, such as the free bus transport scheme for women, increasing Rajiv Aarogyasri to 10 lakh rupees, providing affordable cooking gas cylinders to women, and offering free household electricity up to 200 units for eligible beneficiaries.

The Deputy CM emphasised the government’s commitment to education, with plans to construct integrated residential school buildings and improve the quality of education to compete globally. He also announced interest-free loans for members of the DWCRA women’s associations and the conversion of lands in Endapalli Guttala for industrial use, with funds sanctioned for the construction of a BT road in the area. On the occasion, he informed that the government would promote industrial development in Endapalli and provide potable irrigation water through the Jalimudi project. He also mentioned plans to develop Jalumudi project as a tourist destination and allocated funds for the construction of a BT Road in the area.

The Deputy CM said the Congress government kept its word and issued a notification for Group-1, DSC etc. Dr BR Ambedkar Knowledge Centres are set up in districts to help the poor and middle class unemployed youth to ace the examinations.