Health Director Srinivas Rao calls on MP Vaddiraju

Khammam: State Director of Public & Health Gadala Srinivas Rao on Wednesday called on newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Director Srinivas conveyed his greetings on Vaddiraju's election as an MP. He discussed and explained health services in the State.

Former MLC Pula Ravinder, Munnurukapu Sangam State President Konda Devaiah and others were presented.