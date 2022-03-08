Khammam: BJP demands Dalit Bandhu sops for all

Khammam: BJP district chief Galla Satyanarayana criticized the State budget which was presented in the State Assembly on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, he demanded the State government to give Dalit Bandh scheme benefits to all Dalits in the State. The government is extending the scheme benefits to on 100 people in every constituency which is not correct, he said.

He alleged that the TRS government neglected the welfare of poor in the budget. He said the budget like " Peeru Gopa - Ooru Dibba"

He said, the budget seems like election budget. It showed that the CM KCR is gearing up for elections. He said, the budget is giving importance to contractors' welfare only. He said the government has not allotted 30% of funds for the education sector. There was no discussion on the development of the education sector and employment in the budget. He demanded the government to fill the job positions and release notifications in this regard.

He also condemned the suspension of the three BJP MLAs. He said CM KCR is violating the Indian Constitution by conducting the budget session with no speech of Governor. It was shameful on the part of the government, he added.