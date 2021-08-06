Khammam: BJYM conducts bike rally, demands government to issue job notifications

Khammam: Demanding the government to issue the job notifications, the BJYM on Thursday conducted a bike rally in the town.

Number of leaders from the BJYM went on to the streets on Thursday, raising anti government slogans and demanded the government to issue notifications to fill two lakh vacant jobs in the State.

The BJP district President Galla Satyranarayan and BJYM District incharge Madhalal led the protest.

Speaking the occasion, Galla said, the TRS government has been cheating on the unemployed youth from the last seven years. Though a number of unemployed youths were taking extreme steps by committing suicide over the stress of unemployment in the state, the Chief Minister and Minsters were not responding. He informed the district Minster Puvvada Ajay Kumar never visited the deceased S Nageswara Rao's family who died of stress over the unemployment in Sathupally.

The TRS government failed to implement poll promises. He Demanded to the government to immediately issue notification on two lakhs vacancies of jobs in the State.

BJYM district President Ananthu Upender Goud, BJP leaders D Satyanarayana, Rudra Pradeep, Syam Rathod, Pothu Kalyan, Edula Veerabhadram, Manda Saraswathi, D Kartheek, Chandrasekhar Mishra, N Srinivas and others participated in the programme.