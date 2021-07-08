Khammam: BJYM demands TRS Government take up recruitment

Khammam: Demanding filling up of government jobs in the State, BJYM leaders staged half-naked rally from ZP centre to the Collectorate here on Wednesday. They raised anti-government slogans.

District BJYM president Ananth Upender expressed angry on the TRS government, alleging that the government had failed to implement its poll promises. Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's promise of providing jobs to unemployed youth during election campaign, he criticised that the CM didn't provide even a single job even after completing seven years of his rule. "Where is the dole for jobless youth?" he questioned the CM.

Upender alleged that the government was filing cases on Opposition party leaders, who questions it. BJP will come to power in 2023, he said with confidence.

Later, police arrested the protesting leaders and shifted them to nearby police station. BJYM leaders P Ramesh, Anwar Khan, Vikram, Y Nageswara Rao, Chandu Praveen, Manikanta, Jagadeesh, Veerababu, Rajesh, Sobhan, Naveen and number of youth leaders participated in the protest rally.