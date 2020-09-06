Khammam: ITDA creates awareness on online classes in agency villages

Khammam: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) is putting in efforts in an innovative way to reduce school dropouts in the pandemic situation during Covid-19 and creating awareness about online classes and through TV among tribal students through kalajatas in remote areas.



As many as 14,000 tribal students from third to tenth classes are studying in 50 Ashram Schools in schedule areas in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts. Due to coronavirus, all students were confined to their houses and going to field works in their villages. Most of the students were not aware of online and TV classes.

The ITDA officials noticed many students are not attending the online classes that were commenced from September 1. On the instructions of ITDA Project Officer P Gowtham, the education department officials engaged six members of Kalajata for creating awareness about online classes among the students and to get them ready for the classes and sending them to remote villages and conducting awareness programmes to both students and parents. According to Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare Jaheeruddin, due to Covid-19 outbreak, all students were remained to their houses and most of them were in remote areas with less communication system. For them, the ITDA is creating awareness about online classes from September 1. As on today, kalajatas conducted awareness programmes in 50 habitations.

ITDA PO P Gowtham said that they have planned online classes for tribal students till situation comes to normalcy.