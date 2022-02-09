Khammam: SCCL workers to stage protest against coal mines' sell off

Khammam: The Singareni workers' union leaders have accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to privatise SCCL in the State.

The government planned to privatize four mines. In that two mines are in erstwhile Khammam district. It was a proposal by the government privatise the Koyagudem Open cast ( Yellandhu), and JVR Open cast ( Sathupally) mines.

The workers unions' workers are ready to stage protest at the mines against the privatisation of coal mines. On other hand, the ruling TRS party has also planned a huge protest programme in a big way on 10th of this month in the coal belt. The party's local MLAs and recognised union leaders will participate in the protest programmes.

TRS district president MLA Rega Kantha Rao called upon the party leaders and affiliated union leaders to participate in the protest to be staged at all the mines in the district. He said the BJP government at the Centre is planning to privatise the SCCL which is a profit making government undertaking company. He said the BJP government seeking to hand over the SCCL to the corporate companies. The TRS party will organise huge protest to stop the privatisatio of the coal company, he said.

On other hand, AITUC honorable president, former MLA Kunamneni Samba Siva Rao called upon the union leaders and workers to participate in the big protest progrmme before the Corporate office at Kothagudem on 21st of this month against the Centre's move. He said the party has started the protest programme against the BJP government's decision on SCCL. He said the BJP government is planning to hand over SCCL to Adani and Ambani groups. The BJP government working for the welfare of the corporate sector, he alleged. He asked the state government to support the protest for stopping the privatisation of the coal sector. He asked why the BJP government pushing the privatization of coal mines which is giving profits.

