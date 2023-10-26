Mahabubnagar: Singireddy promises more development for Wanaparthy

Mahabubnagar : The stage is set for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s ‘Praja Ashirwada Sabha’ meeting to be held at Government Polytechnic College Grounds in Wanaparthy on Thursday. In this regard, Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (SNR) expressed anticipation of over 60,000 enthusiastic attendees for the BRS election meeting.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Niranjan Reddy revealed that comprehensive preparations have been made for this momentous event, expecting participation from villages, thandas, colonies, wards and municipalities across the Wanaparthy constituency.

He stated, “We are expecting a massive gathering and we have made elaborate arrangements for the meeting, in which Chief Minister KCR will not only showcase the State government’s accomplishments over the past nine years but also announce new developments for the Wanaparthy region.”

Emphasising the developments in Wanaparthy since 2018, the Minister proudly declared that the BRS government had already fulfilled its previous election promises in the district. He added that the government completed various infrastructure projects, including marketplaces, town halls, and agriculture markets.

“The government has also ensured access to clean drinking water through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and expanded internal roads in Wanaparthy town,” he said. In addition, Niranjan Reddy unveiled upcoming unannounced projects, such as the construction of an IT Tower and an Agriculture College.

The Minister noted their success in building and completing 15 check dams, with proposals for 20 more in progress. “Over the past nine years, irrigation has been extended to more than 1.25 lakh acres in Wanaparthy, leading to substantial growth in paddy and groundnut crops, which have become synonymous with the district,” he said.

In his appeal to the public, Reddy urged citizens to attend the Praja Ashirwada Sabha voluntarily, demonstrating their support for his candidature and the BRS party’s mission.

Accompanying him during the inspection of the site were State Co-operative Union members Tirumala Mahesh, district president Gattu Yadav, councillor Naganna Yadav, and other prominent leaders.