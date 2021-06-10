Mobile ICU buses launched in Khammam

Khammam: In order to provide Covid health services to people, the State government launched mobile critical care buses in the district, informed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar. On Thursday, he inaugurated two mobile critical care buses in Khammam.

The Minister informed that the government had launched 30 ICU buses for the purpose across the State with the support from Veera Smart Health Care and among them, two buses were allotted to Khammam district. He explained that facilities like labs, doctors, nurses, oxygen facility, and ten beds were set up in the buses.

Earlier, Minister Ajay observed vaccination drive for super spreaders in the town. He appealed to the people that everyone should take Covid vaccine.

Later, Minister Ajay distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 37.79 lakh to 94 beneficiaries. Cheques worth Rs 6.63 crore were distributed to 1,542 beneficiaries till date, he informed.

District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Mayor Neeraja, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and others participated in the programme.