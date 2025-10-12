Ponguleti lays foundation stones for devpt projects

Nelakondapalli (Khammam): RevenueMinister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy reiterated the commitment of the Indiramma government to uplift farmers and the poor by providing welfare schemes and development initiatives. Speaking during his visit to Nelakondapalli mandal on Saturday, the Minister said that the primary objective of the government is to empower the poor with their own homes, ensure ration cards for all eligible citizens, and deliver comprehensive welfare benefits.

During the visit, Ponguleti laid foundation stones for several infrastructure projects. These include the construction of a BT road from Muzzugudem to Guvvalagudem with an estimated cost of Rs 2.60 crore and internal CC roads in Painampalli village costing Rs 15 lakh.

The Minister stated that since the formation of the Congress government, road works worth Rs 3.68 crore have been sanctioned for Muzzugudem, with some already completed and others in the tendering stage.

In Painampalli, development works worth Rs 12.59 crore, including roads and other infrastructure, have been undertaken.

The minister assured that all eligible poor families will receive houses under the Indiramma scheme in three phases over the next three years. “Every Monday, funds are being directly transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries based on the stage of construction of their houses,” he said.

Describing the Indiramma government as pro-poor, he called on the public to stand with the government and support its welfare-driven agenda.

The event was attended by R&B Executive Engineer Yakobu, Khammam RDO Narasimha Rao, Palair Constituency Special Officer Ramesh, and various departmental officials and public representatives.