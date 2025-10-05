Live
- Auto drivers should prioritise health, family and education of kids: Collector
- 14K auto drivers’ welfare gets a boost with Rs 21.56 cr financial assistance
- Tata Capital IPO anchor book attracts `4,642 cr
- Tenders for RRR north within two months: Komatireddy
- Interstate gang arrested for temple burglaries in Anantapur
- BCCI removes Rohit Sharma as ODI captain
- Bombay HC orders removal of defamatory content against Malabar
- NTR district wins 8 state-level Swachhandra Puraskaras
- Amit Shah Sets Deadline To Eradicate Naxalism, Says ‘No Talks Without Surrender’
- 16L devotees had darshan of Goddess Durga on Indrakeeladri: CP
Posts should go to loyal Cong workers: Guguloth Mohan
Highlights
Khammam: YouthCongress Vice President of Palair constituency Guguloth Mohan appealed to the party leadership to allocate the Tirumalayapalem ZPTC post...
Khammam: YouthCongress Vice President of Palair constituency Guguloth Mohan appealed to the party leadership to allocate the Tirumalayapalem ZPTC post to long-standing Congress loyalists.
Highlighting his decade-long dedication to student issues and active participation in party movements, he stated that he stood by every Congress initiative, mobilised workers, and spread Rahul Gandhi’s and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s messages across villages.
Mohan requested that his mother, Guguloth Suguna, or any committed Congress worker from the beginning be considered for the post, underscoring that such recognition would inspire grassroots workers to strengthen the party further.
Next Story