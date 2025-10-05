Posts should go to loyal Cong workers: Guguloth Mohan

Khammam: YouthCongress Vice President of Palair constituency Guguloth Mohan appealed to the party leadership to allocate the Tirumalayapalem ZPTC post to long-standing Congress loyalists.

Highlighting his decade-long dedication to student issues and active participation in party movements, he stated that he stood by every Congress initiative, mobilised workers, and spread Rahul Gandhi’s and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s messages across villages.

Mohan requested that his mother, Guguloth Suguna, or any committed Congress worker from the beginning be considered for the post, underscoring that such recognition would inspire grassroots workers to strengthen the party further.