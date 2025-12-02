Satyanarayana assumes charge as Khammam DCC president

Khammam: Nooti Satyanarayana Goud assumed charge as the new president of the Khammam District Congress Committee (DCC) on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony, held at Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan in Khammam, generated enthusiasm among Congress cadre across the district.

Ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy attended the ceremony as chief guests and congratulated the newly appointed DCC president.

Addressing the gathering, Ponguleti said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Congress workers across the State are being reassured and given due importance. Similarly, in Khammam district, the new president should work in full coordination and extend equal importance to all leaders and party workers who have long been loyal to the party.”

The event presided over by outgoing DCC President Durgaprasad along with Mohammed Javeed was attended by MLAs Matta Ragamayeeand Randas Naik, and other leaders.