Special team to address issues of land records: Collector Karnan

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan informed that a special team will be formed to conduct re-survey to address the problems in land records under survey number 133 of Bethupalli village of Sathupalli mandal in the district.

Along with Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, he interacted with the farmers at Gangaram Rythu Vedika on Wednesday. The villagers complained that pattadar passbooks have been issued to ineligible persons under 3,086 acres of land under this survey number.

The Collector assured them that a comprehensive survey would be conducted within 15 days and pattadar passbooks would be issued to those, who have the land, by allotting survey numbers.

MLA Veeraiah explained that of the 3,086 acres existing under survey number 133, which covers seven villages, pattadar passbooks have been issued covering an area of 3,200 acres.

Issuing of additional passbooks has created problems to local farmers, he observed.