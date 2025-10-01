Unending flood fury: Godavari level crosses 50 ft mark at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam has surged to 50 ft, reaching a dangerous level on evening hours of Tuesday. Sub-Collector Mrinal Shreshtha has urged residents and people in surrounding low-lying areas to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions.

Shreshtha inspected flood-prone locations along the Godavari embankment on the day. Speaking to the media, he said that public safety is the administration’s top priority, and citizens must cooperate with authorities to prevent any untoward incidents.

“Do not enter the river or attempt to bathe in it under any circumstances,” he said, issuing an advisory to the public. “Stay away from bridges, tanks, streams, canals, and other areas where floodwaters are flowing.”

Devotees visiting the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple were advised not to venture near the riverbank, embankments, or bathing ghats to take selfies or record videos. “In case of emergencies, the public is encouraged to contact the following helplines,” said the Sub Collector. This includes sub-collector office at 08743-232444; flood control room at 7981219425; district collector’s office, Paloncha at 08744-241950; and ITDA office, Bhadrachalam at 7995268352.

The Sub-Collector further informed that officials are on high alert and available 24/7 to assist residents in flood-affected areas. “Relief centres have been set up to accommodate people from areas at risk of submergence should the situation worsen,” he said. “Warning signboards have also been installed along the river embankment, and the public is strictly advised not to visit these areas.”

Bhadrachalam Tahsildar Dhaniyala Venkateshwarlu and other officials were present during the inspection.