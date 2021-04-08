Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Nizamabad

Be vigilant against illegal Structures: NUDA chairman

Nizamabad Urban Development Authority meeting is being reviewed by the Governing Body
x

Nizamabad Urban Development Authority meeting is being reviewed by the Governing Body

Highlights

NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy said the integration of infrastructure would be easier if there was systematic urbanisation to be vigilant against sprawled illegal construction.

Nizamabad: NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy said the integration of infrastructure would be easier if there was systematic urbanisation to be vigilant against sprawled illegal construction. A review meeting was held at the NUDA office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prabhakar Reddy and Vice-Chairman Jitesh V Patil.

The review meeting was attended by advisory members, town planning staff and engineering staff.

Prabhakar Reddy said, only master plans should be allowed for structures that have no objections to NUDA urbanisation in the future. Reddy also said discussions would be held with civil societies on future NUDA development initiatives. Similarly, Reddy warned that stern action would be taken against illegal and unauthorized lay outs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X