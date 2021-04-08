Be vigilant against illegal Structures: NUDA chairman

Nizamabad: NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy said the integration of infrastructure would be easier if there was systematic urbanisation to be vigilant against sprawled illegal construction. A review meeting was held at the NUDA office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prabhakar Reddy and Vice-Chairman Jitesh V Patil.

The review meeting was attended by advisory members, town planning staff and engineering staff.

Prabhakar Reddy said, only master plans should be allowed for structures that have no objections to NUDA urbanisation in the future. Reddy also said discussions would be held with civil societies on future NUDA development initiatives. Similarly, Reddy warned that stern action would be taken against illegal and unauthorized lay outs.