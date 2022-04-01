  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Boy murdered, throw into canal with hands tied

Representational Image
x

Boy murdered, throw into canal with hands tied (Representational Image)

Highlights

In a shocking incident, the police recovered a dead body of a young boy from the Nizamsagar canal.

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, the police recovered a dead body of a young boy from the Nizamsagar canal. A boy identified as Fayaz was found dead at the Nizamsagar canal with his hands tied. The police suspect that Fayaz was killed and was later thrown into the canal.

The incident took place at Autonagar of Nizamabad. A case was registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the culprits. Fayaz's dead body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X