Nizamabad: Boy murdered, throw into canal with hands tied

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, the police recovered a dead body of a young boy from the Nizamsagar canal. A boy identified as Fayaz was found dead at the Nizamsagar canal with his hands tied. The police suspect that Fayaz was killed and was later thrown into the canal.

The incident took place at Autonagar of Nizamabad. A case was registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the culprits. Fayaz's dead body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.