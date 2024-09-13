  • Menu
10-ft python caught at Tirumala

10-ft python caught at Tirumala
Tirumala: A 10 feet long python was caught at Seva Sadan at Tirumala on Thursday . It was found moving in the area causing panic among the people.

The TTD staff informed the higher officials who immediately brought snake cather Bhaskar Naidu working in the forest department to Seva Sadan. He caught the python and left it in the forest area.

