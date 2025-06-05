10-month old girl tests positive for Covid in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: A 10-month-old girl has tested positive for Covid-19, marking the first reported case in recent times in Tirupati district amid rising infections across the country.

The infant, a resident of Papanaidupet village in Yerpedu mandal under Srikalahasti constituency, was taken to Ruia Hospital by her parents after she developed a fever on June 1. Upon examination, doctors conducted a rapid test, which confirmed that the child was Covid-19 positive while the RT-PCR report was not collected from the SVIMS.

According to Dr J Radha, superintendent of Ruia Hospital, “The child was asymptomatic and does not exhibit any Covid-related complications”. However, it was learnt that the parents took the child away from the hospital to keep her under home isolation.

This case has raised fresh concerns as Covid-19 cases begin to emerge once again in various parts of the country. Health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant, especially when it comes to children and vulnerable populations.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the source of infection and are likely to begin contact tracing as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, another Covid-19 case has been reported in Annamayya district. A 25-year-old man from Madanapalle, who had recently travelled back from Kerala, tested positive after displaying symptoms at Ruia Hospital. It was learnt that he came to Ruia hospital on May 31 with symptoms of fever. After the RT-PCR test, doctors confirmed it was positive. He has been placed under home isolation and is currently receiving treatment as per medical advice.