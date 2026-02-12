3-day capacity building workshop concludes at SPMVV

Tirupati: The three-day iRISE ECR Capacity Building Workshop (Level 1), organised by IISER Pune, concluded successfully at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, on Wednesday. The programme was held from February 9 to 11 to strengthen the professional and teaching skills of Early Career Researchers (ECRs).

The first day focused on communication and presentation skills. Anita Nagarajan led interactive sessions on designing and delivering effective presentations. Participants learned how to structure content, adapt to different audiences, and confidently present their ideas. The day ended with a presentation contest titled ‘Walk the Talk.’

On the second day, Dr Milind Choudhari conducted a hands-on startup simulation. Participants learned how to identify research problems with commercial value, develop business ideas, and pitch to investors.

The session encouraged innovation and resilience. The final day featured Dr Manva Diwakar Joshi, who spoke on innovative teaching methods and diverse career options in science.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof R Usha took part in the valedictory session. The programme was coordinated by Prof N John Sushma and Prof T Sobha Rani and received positive feedback from participants.